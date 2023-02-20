Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of ASO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,333. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

