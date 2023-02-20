Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $29,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 937.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Accenture by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 315,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 765,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $277.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

