Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Critical Contrast

Cortexyme and Acumen Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cortexyme and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 220.63%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -18.16% -17.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.32 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 154.97 -$100.61 million N/A N/A

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Cortexyme on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

