ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

