Adshares One Day Trading Volume Hits $81,577.74 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Adshares has a market cap of $41.17 million and $81,577.74 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007490 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001014 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,958 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

