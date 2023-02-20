Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.
Advaxis Company Profile
