aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Reaches $141.09 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $141.09 million and approximately $37.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004566 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002021 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

