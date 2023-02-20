Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada stock opened at C$21.20 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.35.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.