Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of AL traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,473. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 169,304 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after acquiring an additional 498,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,055,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

