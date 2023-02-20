Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.35.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

