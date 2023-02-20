Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

