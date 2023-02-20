Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $325.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.
ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.95.
Albemarle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $27.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average is $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
