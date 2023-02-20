Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $325.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $27.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average is $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

