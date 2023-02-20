Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.95.
Albemarle Trading Down 9.7 %
Albemarle stock traded down $27.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
