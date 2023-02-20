Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 9.7 %

Albemarle stock traded down $27.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.