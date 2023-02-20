Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.86. 407,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

