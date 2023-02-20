Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.