Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises approximately 1.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

