Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

AQN stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

