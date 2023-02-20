Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 992,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.1% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

