Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $149.20 million and $12.05 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.01283396 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013638 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00035653 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01636479 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

