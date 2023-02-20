Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 768,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

