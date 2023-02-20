Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. 1,283,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,370. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

