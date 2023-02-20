American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several analysts have commented on AEO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.58 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 990,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.