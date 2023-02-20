American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.6 %

AMS opened at $3.23 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

