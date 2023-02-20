American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.6 %
AMS opened at $3.23 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.
