AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AMN traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 1,863,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,509. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,905,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.