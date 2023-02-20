Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.71. 3,774,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

