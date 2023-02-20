Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $192.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

