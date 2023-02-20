Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

