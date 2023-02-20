Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $251.00 at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

