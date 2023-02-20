Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC):

2/8/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $395.00 to $417.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Paycom Software had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $324.00 to $336.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Paycom Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $347.00 to $324.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.89. 966,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,267. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,827,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

