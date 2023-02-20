Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Roblox (RBLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently:

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00.

2/15/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.50.

1/19/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $32.00.

1/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00.

1/4/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $48.00.

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $40.88. 22,918,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Get Roblox Co alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.