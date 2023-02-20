Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Roblox (RBLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently:
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00.
- 2/15/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2023 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.50.
- 1/19/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $32.00.
- 1/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00.
- 1/4/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $48.00.
Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $40.88. 22,918,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
