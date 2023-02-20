Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target at $178.88

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $517,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

About First Solar

FSLR stock opened at $164.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

