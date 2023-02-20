Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target at $20.13

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

