Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Price Target at GBX 298

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 298 ($3.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 250.90 ($3.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.35. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.75 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.83.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

