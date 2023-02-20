Analysts Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Target Price at $75.14

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.68. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

