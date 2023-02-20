Analyzing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Airbus 7.27% 48.13% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MDxHealth and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 0.00 -$29.00 million N/A N/A Airbus $61.92 billion 1.71 $4.48 billion $1.41 23.85

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 2 3 5 0 2.30

Airbus has a consensus price target of $152.75, indicating a potential upside of 354.21%.

Summary

Airbus beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. The firm offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx. The company was founded by Herman Spolders and Philip S. Devine on January 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components. The Airbus Helicopters segment is composed of civil and military helicopters and related services. The Airbus Defense and Space segment includes military aircraft, which supports combat, mission, transport and tanker aircraft, and associated services; space systems, which provides a range of civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and connected intelligence, which refers to services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Blagnac, France.

