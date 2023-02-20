Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.04 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $323.14 million and $58.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00216834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03262905 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $41,125,600.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

