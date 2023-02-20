APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NYSE APG opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

