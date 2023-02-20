Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.20 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 806,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,048. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $2,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,939,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,133,543.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Appian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

