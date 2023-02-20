Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

