Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.
Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %
AMAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials
In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Applied Materials
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.