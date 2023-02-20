Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

AMAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

