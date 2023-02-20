Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

