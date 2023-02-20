AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

ATR stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 72,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

