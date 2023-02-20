Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells $1,764,306.29 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

