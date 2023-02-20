Arconic (ARNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Arconic stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.
Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
