Arconic (ARNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.