Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $20.31 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2,959.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

