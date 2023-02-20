Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $106.97 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Ardor has a market cap of $106.97 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00082434 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00057894 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010845 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00028932 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000243 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
