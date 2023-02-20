Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $103.15 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00082670 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00058349 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010873 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00029716 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000242 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
