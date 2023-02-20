Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.70.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $138.23 on Monday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

