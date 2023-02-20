Artivion’s (AORT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Artivion Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE AORT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 269,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. Artivion has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $421,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,142.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $746,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $421,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,142.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,425. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

About Artivion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

