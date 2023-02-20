Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.55.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $116.65. 566,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.